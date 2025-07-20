Wallis The Brave Protector

Photo of Wallis by Gabriella

Wallis had seen them coming. His brother Gromit alerted her and their human mom of the two dogs charging toward them. Gromit was already barking, and the dogs were not backing down.

Wallis knew it was time for her to be brave and stand up for her new family. She has been receiving a lot of love and care from her new moms and her adopted sisters and brothers.

Wallis stopped. She stood bravely and let out the deepest and scariest sound she could.

Bwuff…and twice more Bwuff…Bwuff…

The dogs stopped and retreated. They safely continued to go back home.

Wallis learned that bravery can save his new family. This was her way of giving the love back she had been receiving.

PS. This is a true story.

Thank you for reading.

Gabriella

Read other magical stories from Tiny Tales Press. Rick Allen and DR Rawson - The Possibilist

.The original version of this story was published on Medium.