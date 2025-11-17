Pixie Learns Slow Love

Calm bedtime stories for kids that help little ones slow down, sleep deeply, and feel loved. Enjoy this gentle sleep story for kids from Tiny Tales Land, an 8 minute clip from our 30 minute kids bedtime podcast.

Pixie the messenger fairy wants to rush through the village and deliver love to everyone at once, until Alderwise the wise tree shows her that love travels best when it moves slowly and truly listens.

Later, Junior practises teaching respect and discovers that pauses and silence give every child space to feel heard. Together, they learn that patience, presence, and careful listening make kindness stronger.

This soothing bedtime story for children is perfect for ages 3 to 10, supporting emotional regulation, patience, and mindful listening at the end of a busy day.

🌙 For more calm kids stories and full podcast episodes, subscribe and visit TinyTalesLand.com for free stories and resources.