Tiny Tales Land

Tiny Tales Land

Tiny Tales Land
Tiny Tales WonderCast
BIG Hearts Give Amazing Surprises | Tiny Tales Stories for Kids
0:00
-20:53

BIG Hearts Give Amazing Surprises | Tiny Tales Stories for Kids

Magical bedtime stories for kids about kindness, responsibility, resilience, and honesty.
CJ Coop's avatar
DR Rawson's avatar
CJ Coop
and
DR Rawson
Sep 28, 2025
Share
Transcript

Join BIG Hearts Give Amazing Surprises on the Tiny Tales WonderCast, magical bedtime stories for kids filled with kindness, friendship, and family fun.


Meet Edgar the quiet artist, Lila the bubbly helper, Eddie the never-give-up basketball player, and Ashley the brave truth-teller as they learn respect, responsibility, resilience, and honesty in cozy, laugh-out-loud moments.

Perfect for family listening, gentle storytime, or sparking bedtime conversations about big hearts and amazing surprises.

❤️ Subscribe or follow Tiny Tales Wondercast for a new magical adventure every week and share this episode with a friend who loves bedtime stories.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 TinyTales.Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture