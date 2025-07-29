Mosi means cat in Navajo. Mosi is a very helpful cat. She likes to come where we are and help out. The new favorite place is in the little cabin we have, where my art studio is, and the freeze-dryer lives.

Mosi comes and follows me to protect me from bugs, mice, and whatever else might come along. He is a beautiful soul and a very passionate cat.

He is extremely protective when it comes to things he likes, like yogurt treats. Mosi loves freeze-dried yogurt treats.

I will protect those treats for you, Mom -Mosi meows

I hope you have enjoyed my little drabble about Mosi, the most helpful cat.

Thank you

Rick Allen and DR Rawson - The Possibilist for providing space for drabbles at Tiny Tales.

Mosi image by Gabriella

