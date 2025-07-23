Sharing Is Caring With Unexpected Rewards

Got to love dogs and we have so much to learn from them. GK

The story below is a true story that happened this morning.

Backstory:

Gromit and Wallis have a lot of toys, and still finding new things is intriguing for them. They are both 2-year-old puppies still with a lot of energy. This morning, Wallis sneaked into the bathroom when I did not see her and took out a toilet paper roll from the garbage can. (Normally, the door is closed; otherwise, different items like socks, bras, and towels disappear and we find them with lovely holes in those items that make them unusable…)

As I imagine this conversation would go based on my observation:

This is the next thing Gromit said to Wallis. Oh, yeah, it looks very cool. Can I have it?

I just found it, bro. I would like to keep it.

Can I have it, please?

(Both of them standing next to the toilet paper roll and looking at it like it is the most amazing thing in the universe.)

After about 5 minutes of not being able to make a decision on who should have the roll Wallis just gets up and walks away, leaving Gromit with the new toy.

Gromit immediately picks it up and gets into chewing with great enthusiasm. He takes off with the paper roll that now becomes flattened and runs to the front of the house, which is the fenced dog yard.

I was very impressed with Wallis walking away like a good sister and leaving Gromit her precious find.

Gromit image by Gabriella

I decided she needed a reward. What you see in the first picture is a second roll I went to get for her after she gave up her own. Her eyes were sparkling and full of wonder and excitement getting another “toy”. which she again, as a good girl, shared with Gromit.

Walking away brought Wallis another gift. Sharing with others can bring as much joy as having a toy, gift, or any item for ourselves and can bring surprises when we least expect them down the line.

For those who might be concerned: The toilet paper and its roll are made of bamboo, safe for dogs to play with:).

Thank you for listening and reading.

Gabriella

