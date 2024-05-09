We are…

all about creating memories. Welcome. For us, it begins with writing stories that are exactly 100 words in length and teach the traits and moral principles children need to become exceptional human beings. We’ve put these into books, our website, journal-based journals, and coloring books, all after the lessons taught in those beautiful 100-word stories.

Originally, we came to Substack thinking we’d promote our stories and teach children. However, a close friend pointed out that adults need the same training but in a slightly different way. Hence, at that point, our Substack account had a purpose.

If you have a better way to get this knowledge across, please let us know.

The Authors

