TinyTales Land

We are…

all about creating memories. Welcome. For us, it begins with writing stories that are exactly 100 words in length and teach the traits and moral principles children need to become exceptional human beings. We’ve put these into books, our website, journal-based journals, and coloring books, all after the lessons taught in those beautiful 100-word stories.

Originally, we came to Substack thinking we’d promote our stories and teach children. However, a close friend pointed out that adults need the same training but in a slightly different way. Hence, at that point, our Substack account had a purpose.

If you have a better way to get this knowledge across, please let us know.

The Authors

TinyTales.Press offers fun, imaginative stories that teach kids ages 3 to 10 essential values like kindness and respect. Parents and teachers can use these stories to reinforce the 25 characteristics necessary for great adults and create lasting memories.

People

Children’s Stories tailored for children to age 10 by DR Rawson and Rick Allen. Each narrative fosters dreaming, daring, and doing, encouraging kids to embrace kindness and curiosity.

Writer, creator of connections, spreading positivity. Interests: health/spirituality/positivity/joy/caring/public health/nursing. https://gabriellakorosi.org

Fiction Writer ✍️, poet and artist. 🧑‍🎨 Born and raised in the UK 🇬🇧

Author, writer of children's stories, wisdom, and business stories.

Portraitist, Software Engineer, Raconteur.
