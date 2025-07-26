Winter Wonder

Stepping into the winter world

Chill and cold come to hold.

The show flies and survives.

The shining sun hides.

Stepping out into the snow.

Puppies are playing, enjoying the snow.

Running and hopping

Having much fun.

The winter land brings smiles and fun.

Beautiful white,

Just like a blanket,

Covers the land

With the powdered trinket.

Enjoy the snow, Thanking winter for coming by,

Bringing joy from the sky.

2/3/2025 GK

I hope you enjoyed this poem inspired by winter and puppies. I had so much fun watching them play and have fun in the winter wonderland. It was wonderful today to watch the snow fall and create an amazing winter wonderland at my house.

The original version of this story was published on the Medium platform.

I hope you had fun reading and watching,

A special thank you to Tiny Tales

DR Rawson - The Possibilist,Rick Allen,CJ Coop. Check out their fun stories in Tiny Tales Press and Dancing Elephant Press.

