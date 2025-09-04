“I love you, Mom,” Wallis said to her adopted Mom as she placed her face onto her shoulder after playing hard with her new sister and brother out on the front porch and the backyard this early and beautiful summer morning.

“I love you too Wallis. I have fun watching you play with your sister and brother. Seeing you play and enjoy yourself brings joy to my heart. “

“You been through some hard times Wallis. I am grateful for the love and play you bring into our lives. “ Mom smiled

“Today, I love and play Mom” Wallis replied

Wallis has been with us for almost 3 weeks and is adapting very well to her new surroundings. She loves to play with our two other dogs and she blends in very well into our family. I am grateful that we are able to provide a home for her where she can feel safe and just be a puppy who loves to play.

The Original Image of Wallis

photo by Gabriella of Wallis 7/13/2024

This post was originally written on the Medium platform.