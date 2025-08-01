The Para-Olympic Report: Joe’s Success In Wheelchair Racing

Image created by Gabriella on Canva

Welcome! Welcome to TinyTales Land, where every story is filled with fun, adventure, and the magic of good character! I’m your storytelling guide, Gabriella. Together, we’ll discover another story filled with adventure and heart.

This story is bout Joe the frog.

Joe had an injury when he was a young frog, and he could not hop the way he used to anymore.

Joe was sad seeing other frogs hop around and having fun.

One day, Joe received a gift. A wheelchair specially made for him. Joe had the opportunity to get around and enjoy being around other frogs again.

He began practicing every day and was chosen to participate in the Para Olympics. Joe was delighted.

He always dreamed of being part of the Olympics, and now he had a chance. He practiced hard and won a race in the games.

Thank you for the fun exercise,

Rick Allen and DR Rawson - The Possibilist and the opportunity to drabble with the Para Olympics.

The original version of this story was published on the Medium Platform.