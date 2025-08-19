TinyTales Land

TinyTales Radio For Kids
Rumi the Turtle’s Big Try | Magical Adventure Story for Kids
Rumi the Turtle's Big Try | Magical Adventure Story for Kids

A gentle, magical bedtime story for kids about resilience, courage, and never giving up.
CJ Coop
and
DR Rawson
Aug 19, 2025
Join us in “Rumi the Turtle’s Big Try,” a magical bedtime story for kids where Rumi faces the Meadowlands Leaf-Stacking Challenge and learns the power of resilience. In this calming bedtime story for children, your child will discover that falling down isn’t failing—it’s part of the climb. Perfect for bedtime stories, family listening, or sparking little imaginations—only on Tiny Tales Land Radio.

