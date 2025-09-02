Meet My New Family

Cartoon Wallis created based on a pic with Canva by Gabriella

Hello, I am Wallis. I am an Italian Sheepdog people call a Maremma. Two days ago I met my whole new family. I was in a shelter when two lovely ladies showed up to meet me. I am adorable and they loved me immediately.

It was a little embarrassing as I had to be shaved and felt a little off my game. I had been wandering the woods alone for a while and my coat got all tangled and dirty. My two new moms brought me home and now I live with them. I love my new family so much.

Families can look very different. Wallis was abandoned on a road and had been in bad shape. She was rescued and we found her in a local shelter. Family can be created by blood or by love and caring for each other. Wallis immediately felt comfortable at her new home with her 2 new adopted moms, 2 other dogs who became her brother and sister, 3 cats, and 7 chickens.

The real Wallis on our deck with her sister Tappancs (big paws) on her first day of arrival at our home.

image by Gabriella

Thank you,

DR Rawson - The Possibilist , and Rick Allen for providing space for Tiny Tales.

I hope you have enjoyed this story,

Gabriella